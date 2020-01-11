Gbajabiamila reacts as Senate President, Lawan clocks 61

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has eulogised the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, as he marks his 61st birthday.

In a congratulatory message he personally signed in Abuja on Saturday, he recalled the valuable contributions of the Senate President while he was a member of the House and as a non-presiding officer in the Senate.

Gbajabiamila said Lawan, who has been in the National Assembly since 1999 serving first in the House and later in the Senate, is one Nigerian that has contributed to the development of the country’s legislature.

The Speaker said the Senate President had been a worthy ally in the onerous task of “building the Nigeria of our dream,” particularly since his emergence as the President of the 9th Senate.

“President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator (Dr) Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan is a man of honour. I have known him for close to two decades now, and in all the years we have been together, he has exhibited a high level of patriotism.

“Senator Lawan has a passion for good governance, and at every opportunity, he has proven himself to be one of the best legislators around. No wonder he was unequivocally chosen by his colleagues to be the President of the 9th Senate.

