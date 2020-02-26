Gbajabiamila goes hard on late comers, steps down bills

The speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, went hard on late comers and stepped down three successive items on the order paper.
This happened shortly after the lawmakers resumed from a 15 minute’s tea break that started at exactly 1:03pm
The Speaker, who returned early, around 1:20pm, read out the proceedings on the order paper without response from those sponsoring the bills or motion.
Recently, the House of Representatives introduced a 15-minute break to allow lawmakers “stretch their legs”.
However, some lawmakers do return late, which many believed that the speaker was not comfortable with.