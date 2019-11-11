Gbajabiamila calls for prayers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-Maulud celebration.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his spokesman, Lanre Lasisi, urged Nigerians, especially Muslims, to use the occasion to pray for the country “at this time of our development.”

According to the speaker, Maulud, which is a celebration to mark the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), is also a time for sober reflections and prayers.

He also urged the Muslim faithful to imbibe the good teachings and the leadership qualities of the Holy Prophet.

Gbajabiamila stressed the need to promote unity among the diverse people of Nigeria, describing peace and unity as key to the development of the country.

