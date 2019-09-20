Gbajabiamila berates service chiefs, called off security meeting

  1. Home
The Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has berated the country’s service chiefs over their disregard to the National Assembly on security issues.

He berated the service chiefs Friday for failing to appear at a security meeting he called at his office Friday.

Out of all the service chiefs only three came to the meeting while the others sent representatives.

The three who attended the meeting were the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Babandede Mohammed and the Director Department of State Services (DSS), Ibrahim Bichi.

Speaking in an angry tone, the Speaker said that, by their absence, the service chiefs have shown disregard to the National Assembly as an institution and an unseriousness on the security challenges facing the country at the moment.

He said that, the .meeting was convened to discuss security issues and strategies.

“I will personally see the president,” the Speaker said.

He later told the gathering that, the meeting will not hold and has been postponed to Monday 10:00 am.

He however commended the Inspector General of Police, the Director General Department of State Services (DSS) and Comptroller General of Immigration for coming to the meeting.

On his part, the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase who was equally angry said that, what the service chiefs did was a big disappointment.

