Gbajabiamila assures youth of his open policy

The Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has assured youths of his open door policy and continued partnership in policies that would benefit the teeming youth.

Gbajabiamila made this know when he received the delegation of the Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP) led by the honorable speaker Mubarak Mijinyawa during working hour yesterday.

He also thanked the NYP for their efforts so far and their decision in collaborating with the green Chambers.

While delivering his remarks, Mubarak Mijiyawa solicited the support of National Assembly towards implementing the 4th session legislative agenda and other youths development driven program across the country.

Mijinyawa noted that the key agenda for the visit is “Advocacy, Capacity Building and Engagement.

