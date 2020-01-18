  1. Home
Gazzaniga saves Tottenham Hotspur at Watford

Goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga of Tottenham Hotspur saves from Troy Deeney

Goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga was the hero for Tottenham Hotspur as he saved Troy Deeney’s penalty in a goalless draw with Watford.

Lucas Moura had the best chance of the first half for Spurs but his strike was kept out by Ben Foster.

Deeney had an opportunity to put the hosts ahead in the 70th minute after Jan Vertonghen was adjudged to have handled in the box, but Gazzaniga stopped his spot-kick.

Watford debutant Ignacio Pussetto cleared the ball off the goal-line in stoppage time to help Watford move up to 16th on 23 points.

Spurs sit seventh with 31 points.

