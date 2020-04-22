Gawuna cautions against false information

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State Deputy Governor and Chairman Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has advised people in the state to desist from spreading false information on COVID-19 which undermines the collective effort at containing the spread of the disease.

In a statement signed by Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Hassan Musa Fagge, he explained that such false information would not in any way contribute to success in the fight against the virus.

He revealed that his committee and other Health personnel are doing their best to curtail the spread of the pandemic, and therefore there was a need for people to give needed support and cooperation to address the situation instead of spreading false information.

“Some of us must come out and make a sacrifice in discharging our professional duties to fight against the spread of the disease, and for those who are infected in this process, ours is to pray for their quick recovery,” he said.

