Gaube residents decry 3 months of power outage

Residents of Gaube community in Kuje Area Council of the FCT have cried out that they have had no power in their homes in the past three months.

A resident of the community, Ayuba Samuel, said the community had been thrown into darkness by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) for over three months.

Samuel claimed that the residents had always paid their electricity bills but were not supplied power, and that the power outage had caused hardship on them, especially welders, hair dressers and barbers.

Samuel further said, “In fact, most of the residents have resorted to using generators for their businesses.”

Another resident, Mohammed Ibrahim, said it was unfortunate that despite the proximity of the community to the airport, it had been in darkness for three months.

Ibrahim said, “I know two welders and a hair dresser here in Gaube that have relocated to Kuje town because of lack of electricity; which is somehow affecting both socio-economic and business activities of the community.”

The spokesman of AEDC, Mr. Oyobode Fadipe, said the community had not been supplied electricity because of some youths who had been threatening the lives of AEDC staff.

Fadipe said the youths “drove our men out of the community with cutlasses when they went to distribute bills. They said they can’t pay for light bill, and we have no option than to disconnect them.”

