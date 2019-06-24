Gashua varsity debunks social media report of VC’s removal

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governing Council of Federal University, Gashua has described as baseless, unfounded, mischievous and malicious a report which went viral on social media over the weekend that the Council has removed the Vice Chancellor, Professor Andrew Haruna.

A statement by the University’s Acting Registrar/Secretary to the Council, Aliyu Bulkachuwa Ph.D, said information contained in the document is concocted to breed disharmony between members of the University’s management.

He said the university’s Governing Council has never met at any date to discuss any matter as contained in the fake release, and that there is no petition or any report that may require such severe punishment which was presented to Council at any time.

Shehu said there are written procedures in the appointment and removal of a Vice Chancellor.

“In fact, the Governing Council is satisfied with the performance of the Vice Chancellor and his management as he has diligently been performing his official duties.

“Therefore, Council distances itself from the content of the circulation and requests the general public to disregard the said document,” the statement said.

The Council also called on the university community to disregard the fake news and go about their duties without any sense of distraction caused by the said document.

It could be recalled that over the weekend there was a report and letter allegedly signed by the Ag.Registrar and Secretary to the Council claiming that the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Haruna has been removed.

