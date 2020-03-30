Gas shortage: Power outages worsen as 4 GenCos shut down

ADVERTISEMENT

Power outages may worsen nationwide as gas supply shortage has shutdown the operation of four Generation Companies (GenCos) and cutting the generation capacity of 10 others.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) disclosed this on Monday in a statement by its spokesperson, Mrs Ndidi Mbah.

TCN said only two GenCos, Azura and Odukpani are operating at full capacity on the national grid.

The firm had reported the shortages earlier on 7th March, 2020 which was expected to improve 10 days after a gas pipeline maintenance exercise.

However in the update, TCN said the gas shortage has persisted till date.

“This has restrained optimal generation into the grid and consequently the quantum of electricity transmitted to distribution load centres,” it stated.

The four gas-based power plants most affected by the shortage include Geregu Gas which generated zero megawatts (MW) instead of 435MW capacity; Sapele NIPP GenCo has 230MW capacity but limited to 0MW; Olorunsogo NIPP can’t generate its 112MW, and Gbarain NIPP can’t generate its 112MW capacity.

Ten others are with limited generation due to gas shortage. They include Geregu NIPP which generated 81MW leaving out 354MW; Olorunsogo Gas generated 70.5MW with a shortfall of 195.5MW, Omotosho NIPP generated 110MW with a shortfall of 220MW, Egbin generated 860MW but lost 264MW, Delta II-IV Gas generated 306.8MW and lost 128MW.

Others are Okpai Gas which generated 159MW but lost 291MW, Rivers IPP lost 40MW, Afam IV-V lost 60MW and Paras Energy lost 30MW. Afam VI which does not have gas supply problem however has a faulty unit.

“With the current situation therefore, a few of the distribution companies that can pick more load are unable to, because what is generated into the grid is what TCN strives to distribute equitably to DisCo nationwide,” it stated.

TCN noted that there is need to urgently address the issue of gas shortage to thermal generating power plants nationwide to avert serious system disturbance.

