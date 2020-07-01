Gas pipeline project will restore Kano’s position in W/Africa – Ganduje

  1. Home
By Clement A. Oloyede, Kano 
Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has described the flagging-off of the construction phase of Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline project by President Muhammadu Buhari as a demonstration of political will to fast track the re-industrialisation of the country as well as restore the glory as a business hub.

The governor made this comment after joining President Muhammadu Buhari in a virtual flag-off ceremony from Ajaokuta in Kogi state yesterday, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar.

“Having a clear understanding of the problem of our state, Kano, our dear President Muhammadu Buhari thought it absolutely necessary to kick start and complete this process of launching the state to her lost glorious days of industrialisation,” Ganduje said.

