Gas explosion kills 8 in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

A gas explosion has killed eight family members in Dan Musa town of Danmusa Local government area in Katsina state, police has confirmed.

The incident occurred at about 5pm on Saturday evening when the one of deceased was cooking in the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

The full identities of the deceased were are not immediately available but neighbours and family said they were three married women with their five children.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

One of the deceased, Maryam Shuaibu, had visited from Abuja to attend a wedding and staying in the house with the other deceased persons who are her friends and neighbours.

Sources say the gas cylinder exploded when cooking, and the gate of the house failed to open from outside as responders tried to break it down when the inferno began.

Policemen were later mobilised and the house wall was broken down which was too late as they have all burnt down. Their remains were gathered and funeral prayers held before they were buried later that evening.

A brother to the deceased, Mai Iyali Yusuf Lawal, said the incident has greatly touched the family and prayed for the repose of their souls and other family members the fortitude to bear the loss.

The police spokesman SP Gambo Isah when contacted over the incidence said, “It is true.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App