Gas explosion kills 8 in Katsina

Gas explosion has killed 8 family members in Dan Musa town of Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State when a gas cylinder was believed to have exploded in the process of cooking.

The incident occurred at about 5pm on Saturday evening when one of the deceased was cooking in the house.

The full identities of the deceased as at press time were not available but neighbours and family members said the victims were three married women and their five children.

One of the deceased, Maryam Shuaibu had visited the town from Abuja to attend a wedding ceremony and was staying in the house as guest of the other victims.

Sources said the gate of the house where the incident took place proved impossible to open as people tried to break it down to rescue the victims when the inferno blazed.

Policemen were later mobilised to the scene and by the time the wall of the house was brought down it was too late as the victims were already burnt to death by the inferno.

A brother to the deceased, Comrade Mai Iyali Yusuf Lawal, said the incident has greatly touched the family and prayed for the repose of the souls of those that died and the family members the fortitude to bear the loss.

The police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, when contacted over the incidence said “ it is true.”

