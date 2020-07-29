Gas explosion claims 1 life, injures 3 in Lagos – LASEMA

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has said that a man lost his life while three adults were injured in a gas explosion which took place at Palmgroove Estate, Lagos.

LASEMA Director-General, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the accident on Monday, said that the three injured people had been hospitalised.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that LASEMA received emergency call at about 6:p.m. on Monday that a gas explosion had occurred at 13C Palmgroove Estate, Cappa Avenue in Lagos.

According to him, upon arrival at the scene, a gas cylinder used in filling an outdoor air conditioner split unit of a storey building got exploded as a result of gas leakage from the cylinder.

“This accident results to the death of a 30-year-old male, Usman Bello, while the other three men sustained different degree of injuries,” Oke-Osanyintolu said. (NAN)

