Gas deal: FG denies seizure of Nigeria’s assets by British firm

The Federal Government has denied social media reports that Nigeria’s assets in the United Kingdom would be seized if the $6.5 billion arbitrary award against it is not paid to a British firm over a gas deal.

The reports claimed that Nigeria’s UK assets would be seized if it failed to pay the judgment fine to Process Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) over a Gas Supply and Processing Agreement (GSPA) entered into in 2010, before February 15.

In a briefing on Wednesday, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) said the Federal Government was vigorously defending its interests in the United Kingdom.

“It is entirely proper for Nigeria to raise and strongly asset all available and proper defences to the claims brought by P&ID,” Malami said.

“It must be highlighted in the light of the above that neither the US District Court or the UK Commercial Court has granted P&ID any enforcement orders against FGN as the proceedings are still ongoing with the interests of the FGN being vigorously defended,” he said.

The AGF disclosed that although the P&ID commenced enforcement proceedings against the Fedrral Government at the UK Commercial Court while the matter was ongoing, when the case came up for hearing on Tuesday May 21, it was further adjourned to 14th June, 2019 at the instance of the court due to “judicial availability.”

