Garkida attack: Governor Fintiri recruits 100 civilian JTF

* as NEDC moves to rebuild destroyed town

The Adamawa State Government has appealed to the federal government to rebuild military facilities that were destroyed by terrorists in last week’s Boko Haram attack on Garkida town in the state.

The state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, said on Wednesday in Abuja that the state government had also recruited about a 100 civilian JTF to further complement the effort of the military.

He spoke when he led a delegation to the North East Development Commission (NEDC) headquarters.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of NEDC, Mohammed Goni Alkali, said the organisation would soon mobilise to the town to rebuild all properties destroyed and rehabilitate residents in the area.

Daily Trust reports that gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists on February 21 attacked the ancient town in Gombi local government area, in a raid that lasted for about six hours killing two soldiers, burning nearly all the homes and properties in the town and carted away foods in the night attack.

According to the governor, the key demands he made was for the NEDC and the Federal Government to rebuild the security facilities that were destroyed by the insurgents so that hope can be quickly restored for the people of the town.

“We are particular about the police station, the army and the military facilities, the hospital facilities and support for individuals that were affected.

“As a result of the Boko Haram activities in the town that day, we need a Trauma Centre for the people of Garkida because these are people who have been living peacefully and then suddenly, they had to go through such devastation. With that, they should go through some trauma management,” Fintiri said.

He said the size of the military cannot cover the entire country, therefore, supports from different vigilante groups, as the name varies from state to state and from region to region, will be necessary.

Fintiri added: “We have recruited about a 100 civilian JTF to further complement the effort of the military. Even the military themselves have increased the number of their men that are presently in Garkida.

“Before I came here, I had donated about 10 trucks to the military for them to further enhance their activities in Garkida town.

“We are doing a lot more, digging around the town so that movement will be very difficult for the Boko Haram boys.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of NEDC, Major General Paul C. Tarfa (rtd) thanked the governor for the effort made to ensure life returns to the people of Garkida.

“I come from Garkida; we have a long history of peace and good background education. The damage is massive and what affects Garkida, Adamawa state, affects all Nigeria.

“We are doing everything possible to restore peace. Our people are going there to take a look at the damage and when they come back, we shall know where we are to intervene.”

