Gareth Bale saga continues as star pulls out of Real Madrid pre-season trip

Gareth Bale has pulled out of Real Madrid’s trip to Munich for a pre-season tournament.

Bale does not feel in the right frame is mind to play, it is understood, after Real president Florentino Perez pulled the plug on a move to Jiangsu Suning.

The Welshman had made up his mind to join the Chinese Super League club after Real boss Zinedine Zidane said his exit would be “best for everyone”.

