Ganduje’s cabinet and gender issue

On 5th November, 2019, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje swore 20 commissioners after being screened and confirmed by the Kano State House of Assembly. The long awaited list of the appointees seems to create an impression that didn’t go against my suspicions.

The issue of women participation in politics and their subsequent appointments into key executive positions continue to be an issue of concern to many women in Nigeria. Come to think of it, in Nigerian House of Representatives where 360 members represent Nigerians in policy making, only 19 are women. The story is not in any way different at the upper legislative chamber of the Senate as only seven out of the 109 senators are females, bringing a sum of 26 women out of the 469 legislatures in the National Assembly.

The reason for low inclusion of women in Nigeria is still not clear, though some of the reasons may be sociological, cultural or religious.

Coming to my state Kano, l realize that the recent appointment by Ganduje is just so unfortunate that only two women were appointed, Dr Mardiyya Mahmoud Bunkure to Ministry of Higher Education and Dr Zahra’u Muhammad Umar of Ministry of Women Affairs. This drew my attention and led me to the conclusion that women are actually being underrated in politics in Nigeria despite the significant role they play during elections.

Giving a critical analysis to the list draws my attention further to questions of gender inequality. What is the rationale behind the selection? Is it a way of underrating women’s ability to deliver in political offices? Why has the agitation for women inclusiveness in politics been thrown overboard when majority of voters during election are mostly females?

It is high time women inclusiveness in politic is given its due consideration because women are the real king makers by voting massively during elections. Women can deliver responsibilities, and even better. More women should be included in political appointments and not just be relegated to vote casting during elections. Despite the odds, women should be fully integrated in policy making and policy implementation and even in contesting for political offices.

Rabi Isyaka Rabiu, Department of Information and Media Studies, BUK, Kano rabibaby25@gmail.com

