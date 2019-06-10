Ganduje vs Emir Sanusi: Investigation still ongoing, Kano anti-graft agency insist

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has insisted that the reconciliation between Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll will not stop its investigation.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, Chairman of the Commission, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado said, the commission as an independent agency had nothing to do with the reconciliation between the two leaders.

Rimingado explained that the commission was carrying out the investigation based on a complaint by concerned friends of Kano Emirate council, who raised some allegations bordering on spending funds belonging to the emirate without appropriation and reagrds to due process.

He said, “After the receipt of the complaint, the commission launched investigation into the matter in line with the provisions of sections 8,9 and 15 of its Law 2008 which culminated into the issuance of preliminary investigation report forwarded to the government on the 31st May 2019, suggesting among other things, suspension of all persons fingered in the report to enable the commission continue with its investigation without interference.

“The preliminary report is just a tip of the iceberg of the commission’s findings as investigation is ongoing. The three fundamental issues raised in the report is obstruction of investigation which necessitated the report so that government can implore administrative means to enable the commission exercise its statutory powers with respect to the case.”

Rimingado explained that after the issuance of the query letter to the emir by the government, many things had happened which necessitated the commission to state its position.

“The investigation was not commenced at the instance of Kano state government, rather as a result of series of complaints by citizens of Kano state, the preliminary report is only for the government to act administratively so that the commission can continue to exercise its responsibilities without any interference and nothing more.

“So, as far as the commission is concerned this investigation is ongoing and the commission will do everything legally possibly to deliver its mandate with respect to this case,” he concluded.

