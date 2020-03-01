Ganduje urges use of emergency hotlines for coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano state Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has urged residents of the state to use the existing emergency hotlines provided by the Ministry of Health in the event of any eventuality.

The governor, in a statement signed by the commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, said the surveillance and emergency response measures were in place to tackle outbreak of any communicable diseases.

He said government has provided emergency hotlines for citizens to call if they feel unwell or suspect a case of the coronavirus.

The contacts given by the commissioner as contained in the statement were that of Dr. Imam Wada Bello, Director Public Health and Disease Control 08050303343; Dr. Bashir Lawan Muhammad, State Epidemiologist/Incident Manager, Emergency Operation Centre 08099973292 as well as Sulaiman Ilyasu, State Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer 08039704476.

Others were State Coordinator, World health Organisation, Kano 08037038597 and Dr. Sharif Yahaya Musa, Director Disease Control and Epidemiologist 08176677497.

The statement appealed to the public to follow precautionary measures recommended by the Ministry of Health and other relevant government agencies.

