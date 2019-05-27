Ganduje too harsh on Sanusi – Emir of Ningi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Muhammadu Danyaya, weekend said whatever the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, might have done wrong, the state government should not have been so “harsh” on him.

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje recently created four new emirates from the Kano Emirate in what was perceived to diminish Sanusi’s power and influence.

The Emir of Ningi urged politicians and governments to be more tolerant and patient in punishing erring rulers.

“The most important thing for us is to plead to both sides that are involved. First of all and honestly, we’re not happy with what happened in Kano. I only agreed to speak on this issue because of my position as one of the oldest emirs in the north both on the throne and age.

“We’re not denying that, the Emir might have done something wrong. He is human, but our advice is that, if there is any infraction on the part of the emir, the action to be taken shouldn’t have been so harsh to go beyond him and affect the entire emirate and its people.

“Politicians or governments must be tolerant and patient with the traditional institutions. They should also be more lenient in punishing emirs that might have done something wrong. They should not be too harsh on the traditional institution like we witnessed in Kano. To me, what happened in Kano was unfortunate, least expected.

“Since the colonial times and after independence, during the times of Sardauna, there was never a direct affront on the traditional institutions like we’re witnessing in recent times. The traditional institution is tied to the history and culture of the people. From the time the traditional institution is bastardised, the entire history and culture of the people will be bastardised.

“The Kano State Government, the Emirate and the Kano State House of Assembly should unite; see beyond personalities and save our pride and rich heritage together,” he said.

He suggested that a special traditional council, to be headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, to serve as an arbitration platform in any dispute involving monarchs and other parties.

