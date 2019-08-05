Ganduje to host Kano Pillars today after victory parade

ADVERTISEMENT

The victorious Kano Pillars football club will officially present the Aiteo Cup trophy to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje today as they are expected back in Kano this afternoon.

It will be recalled that after beating Niger Tornadoes 4-3 on penalties to win this year’s Aiteo Cup, Kano Pillars stayed back in Kaduna to commence preparations for their CAF Champions League clash with Ashante Kotoko.

However, the Media Officer of the club, Malam Idris Malikawa told Daily Trust yesterday that Pillars will be leaving Kaduna this morning for Kano for the much awaited victory parade and trophy presentation to the governor of the state.

He said “We are going to leave Kaduna tomorrow morning (today) to arrive Kano at 1pm. The arrangement is for us to start our victory parade from Zaria road to all the major streets of Kano.

“At about 3pm, the team will then drive to the Kano State Government House to be received by His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“Although he was in Kaduna to cheer the team to victory, we are going to officially present the trophy to him.

“It is after the trophy presentation that we would know the plans of government for the team. For now, this is what is on ground,” he said.

Malikawa also disclosed that after the ceremony at the government house, the team officials and ‘continental players’ would move straight into camp for the match against Kotoko.

He said the aim is to ensure that the players concentrate fully on the big task before them.

“From the government house, those players who have been registered for the Champions League will go straight into camp.

“Our Champions League match with Ashante Kotoko is next weekend so we need to prepare adequately,” he said.

