  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ganduje to enforce compulsory use of face mask in Kano
ADVERTISEMENT

Ganduje to enforce compulsory use of face mask in Kano

By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu, Kano 
File: A Muslim faithful wears a face mask amid concerns of the spreading of the COVID-19 coronavirus at the National Mosque before the Friday prayers in Abuja, Nigeria, on March 20, 2020. (Photo by Kola Sulaimon / AFP)

The government of Kano state has stated that it will soon enforce a compulsory use of face masks, as part of preventive measure  to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The state governor,  Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje made this statement during a media session on the update of the state’s fight against COVID-19.

He said when the state gets a targeted number of face masks on ground the policy will be enforced.

Ganduje said, it is sad to notice that some residents have continued to violate the social distancing order which is meant to address the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Ganduje also lamented on the laxity of security agents in the enforcement of compliance among residents.

He said  series of meetings have been held with security chiefs in the state to fashion out measures that will be adopted to encourage people to wear the masks  as well as observe social distancing.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.