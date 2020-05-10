Ganduje to enforce compulsory use of face mask in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

The government of Kano state has stated that it will soon enforce a compulsory use of face masks, as part of preventive measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje made this statement during a media session on the update of the state’s fight against COVID-19.

He said when the state gets a targeted number of face masks on ground the policy will be enforced.

Ganduje said, it is sad to notice that some residents have continued to violate the social distancing order which is meant to address the situation.

Ganduje also lamented on the laxity of security agents in the enforcement of compliance among residents.

He said series of meetings have been held with security chiefs in the state to fashion out measures that will be adopted to encourage people to wear the masks as well as observe social distancing.

