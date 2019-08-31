  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ganduje threatens legal action against Wike over mosque demolition
ADVERTISEMENT

Ganduje threatens legal action against Wike over mosque demolition

By Yusha’u A. Ibrahim, Kano Published Date

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has threatened legal action against Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, over demolition of a mosque in Port Harcourt.

Ganduje, in a press statement signed by his Media Aide, Alhaji Abba Anwar, described the development as sad, adding that necessary lawful action must be taken over the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We received this information with high degree of shock and I am assuring the general public that all necessary action against this demolition will be taken through appropriate authorities’’, he said.

Governor Ganduje called on the public to remain calm and peaceful and go about their normal businesses, as government was consulting appropriate quarters against the demolition.

“Kano State is known for peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians; we should therefore improve on that and remain calm and peaceful. People should please live peacefully with one another,” he warned.

It would be recalled that Governor Wike, last week ordered the demolition of Rainbow Town Central Mosque, located at the Trans-Amadi Area of Port Harcourt.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.