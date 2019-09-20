  1. Home
Ganduje swears in Yusuf-Yakasai as substantive Grand Khadi

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state on Friday swore-in Khadi Tijani Yusuf-Yakasai as the substantive Grand Khadi of the state.

Yusuf-Yakasai has been in acting capacity since July 2018 following the retirement of Khadi Abdullahi Waiya from service.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Government House, Kano, Ganduje urged Yusuf to discharge his duties in accordance with Shari’a law.

He said that the state government has confidence on the Judiciary and called on the new Grand Khadi to maintain the dignity ‎of the sector.

In his remarks, Yusuf-yakasai thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in him and promised to discharge his duties without fear or favor.

He said that the computerization ‎of shariah court particularly court proceedings was in progress.

He promised to introduced monthly ‎in-house seminar for prospective khadis and school for judges.

The state Solicitor General, Amina Yar-Gaya, administered oath of office to the Grand Khadi.‎(NAN)

