Ganduje signs new Kano emirates law

Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Thursday signed the new Kano Emirates Bill into law.

The signing followed the passage of the Executive Bill sent to the Kano State House of Assembly for the creation of four more emirates in the state.

The governor signed the bill into law on Thursday, at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano.

A statement signed and issued to newsmen by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Malam Abba Anwar, stated that the signing of the new law was as a result of an observation that the last law was challenged in the court of law as it was sponsored by private individuals, and not from the state Executive.

“As a law abiding administration, we came and deliberated upon that at the State Executive Council.

“Thereafter, we sent the Bill to the State House of Assembly, seeking for the creation of 4 additional Emirates, namely Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye.

“After stressfully passing the Bill by the House, here we are, as you are all witnessing the singing of the Bill into a Law. And our Emirates have come to stay,” the governor said.

According to the statement, the governor said all things concerning the creation of the new Emirates were done, to bring development closer to the people in connection with the need for sustainable socio-economic development for the state.

It further stated that the law provides that there will be individual Emirate Council in all the now 5 Emirates. And membership of the Councils is drawn from the Emir, who heads the Council of his own domain, Imam from the Emirate, representative of business community, and other identified group of people from there.

It also explained that, at the state level, there is going to be a Central Council of Emirs, that will consist of all the five Emirs in the state as well as representatives of other identified groups of people.

“The new system is more of injecting some semblance of people participation in their socio-economic development through the traditional institutions.

“While the Chairman of the Central Council of Emirs will be appointed by the governor, who will chair the Council for two years, it is again the prerogative of the Governor to make sure that the Chairmanship goes round all the 5 Emirates,” it stated.

