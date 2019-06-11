Ganduje-Sanusi rift: Group wants gov’s image-makers sacked

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kano based nongovernmental organization, the Renaissance Coalition has called on the state government to immediately sack the press secretaries to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, over alleged insensitivity in handling information concerning the lingering crisis between the governor and the emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The spokesman of the organization, Comrade Ibrahim A. Waiya made the call during a press briefing while reacting to a statement credited to the governor’s chief press secretary, Abba Anwar about the reconciliation moves initiated by the Nigerian governors’ forum in collaboration with Alhaji Aliko Dangote to broker peace between the two leaders.

The press secretary was alleged to have denied that there was a move in process for reconciliation, which the organization considered as insensitive and dangerous to the peace of the state.

According to Waiya, “As concerned citizens of Kano state we wonder how some elements of the society will be so determined to fuel the crisis between the emir and the governor of Kano which is capable of threatening the peace and security of the state.

“Our major concern is more on the people who are officially recognized as the spokespersons, the image makers of the Kano state government, who included Salihu Tanko Yakasai and Aminu Isah Abba Anwar who had recently exposed their incompetence and sense of immaturity and diligence in the discharge of their official duties in reaction to the widely circulated report on the reconciliation efforts by the government of the federation and some other individuals claiming that there was no reconciliation effort between governor and the emir of Kano.

“It is on this note we wish to state that Nigeria is facing many challenges bothering on security and peace, it is therefore un-call-for for some people to be making some unguarded utterances that are capable of jeopardizing the peace we enjoy in Kano.

“We therefore request the governor to disregard their statement and relief them of their appointments immediately because they are not fit to be there” Waiya emphasized.

He further urged the governor to watch-out, and be mindful of individuals who are bent to causing disaffection among the peace loving citizens of the state.

Though he refused to comment on the call for his sack, the Chief press secretary to the governor, Alhaji Abbah Anwar debunked the allegation raised by the organization, describing it as deliberate misconception of his message with a view to dent his personality.

He said “You can refer to my press release, in fact, I didn’t even mention what they said I uttered. That is why I said to you what they said was just a misconception on their part. You can quote me on this please.”

