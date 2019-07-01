Ganduje, Sanusi feud: Sheik Dahiru Bauchi urges more intervention

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bauchibased Islamic scholar, Sheik Dahiru Usman Bauchi, has called on all stakeholders to intervene in the feud between the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II and Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

He made the call yesterday in an interview with journalists at his residence in Bauchi.

He said: “What happened in Kano between the smirate and the state government was unfortunate. I spoke when the crisis was at its peak and I said that Kano is a very important place in Nigeria. Almost every person in Nigeria, especially those of us from the north, has a stake in Kano.

“Therefore, Kano is very important to be in chaos or any form of crisis especially the one that will involve its cherished emirate, cultural heritage or anything else. We should know that political offices are tenured offices that last for four or eight years. They come and go unlike traditional institutions and the people.

“The governor should respect the emirate and the emirate must reciprocate. The emirate should be respected because it commands the people and politics cannot be played without the support of the people while the emirate, on its part, must understand that times have changed, the government holds the responsibility of appointing emirs.”

