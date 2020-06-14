  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ganduje relaxes lockdown on Mondays
ADVERTISEMENT

Ganduje relaxes lockdown on Mondays

By .  
Gov. Ganduje
Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the relaxation of the lockdown on Mondays, as part of measures to further ease the restriction of movement in the state.
Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, stated this in a statement on Sunday in Kano.

“To further cushion the effect and hardship caused by the  lockdown in Kano State, Gov. Ganduje has approved the relaxation of the lockdown on Mondays to be part of the existing free days (Friday, Sunday and Wednesday).

“While I urge people to continue observing the COVID-19 protocols, I wish to convey to all, that, Monday is now the fourth day of a week, that lockdown is suspended.

“People are now free to move freely on Mondays within the stipulated time between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

“They must maintain wearing of face masks, social distancing, use of hand sanitiser and washing hand with soap under running water,” Ganduje said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

The governor also directed that all markets and other public places must continue observing the safety protocols, while all hands must be on deck to effectively tame the pandemic. (NAN )

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.