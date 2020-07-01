Ganduje orders contractors back to sites

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has ordered all contractors working for the state government to return to their project sites with immediate effect.

This he said was necessitated by the understanding that life must continue after the coronavirus pandemic, thereby asking the residents of the state to learn to live with the virus.

The governor said this on Wednesday at the commencement of the State Executive Council meeting, a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, stated.

The governor also ordered for the opening of all manufacturing companies in the state, “to further take care of developmental aspect in the state in Post-COVID-19.

“With that, all workers of such companies can continue to earn their wages.”

In a related development, a reviewed budget of N138.2bn has been presented to the state Executive Council for approval and onward transmission to the state house of assembly.

The budget, which was presented by the Commissioner of Planning and Budget, Nura Muhammad Dankadai, had its priority areas as education, health and infrastructure.

The budget, which was initially over N200bn, now has N78.8bn for recurrent expenditure and N54.9bn for capital expenditure, while the

Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) now stands at N24 Billion and federal allocation is now pegged at N52bn.

