Ganduje locks down Kano for 7 days

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has ordered for a complete lockdown of the state for seven days starting from Thursday 16th April 2020.

A statement from Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, indicated that the lockdown became necessary to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

“From Thursday 16th April by 10 pm Kano is locked down for the benefit of all in the state.

All markets are closed, and all public gatherings are banned. The lockdown is for 7 days. We then wait and see what will come up. We are hoping that Allah will see us through,” the governor said in the statement.

The governor also directed security agencies in the state to arrest anybody that violates the lockdown order.

Meanwhile, the state has recorded third case of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the state to four.

