Ganduje is our pride – APC governors

The governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday said that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state represented their political pride through all the development initiatives being implemented by his government.

The APC governors, in a statement signed by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, joined Ganduje to celebrate his 70th birthday.

“Along with the people of Kano State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

“Under the leadership of our party, APC, we acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kano State as well as at national level.

“As Governor of Kano State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you certainly represent our political pride!

“Once more, as we rejoice with HE Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, we also join Nigerians to celebrate this festive season and reiterate our commitment to roll out programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria,” the statement read.

