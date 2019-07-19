  1. Home
Ganduje inaugurates Ruga c’ttee

By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu, Kano Published Date

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje yesterday inaugurated a committee for the establishment of Ruga settlement.

He said the establishment of Ruga settlement would stop the herders from wandering and expand their economic capability.

“The committee is expected to identify suitable areas within the state for the establishment of Ruga settlement and also identify market for the products that may come out from the Ruga settlement among other things that may be required in making the Ruga more comfortable for the herders which include provision of animal clinics, health care facilities, schools among other social services,” said Governor Ganduje

The committee, chaired by Dr Jibrila Ahmad, was given three weeks to submit its report to the state government.

In another development, Ganduje had also inaugurated a committee on Internally Generated Revenue.

