Ganduje frees 293 inmates in Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State yesterday freed 293 inmates across the Custodial Centers of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NSC) in the state.

The inmates were freed in accordance with directives of the Federal Government to state governments to decongest custodial centers nation-wide due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The spokesman, NCS Kano State Command, DSC Musbahu Lawan Nassarawa, confirmed the release of the inmates in a statement made available . DSC Lawan said the Governor settled fines and compensation to the tune of about N12 million in addition to N5,000 transport fare given to each of the freed inmates to return to their homes.

According to him, “At the Custodial Centers, the Governor urged the released inmates to be of good behavior in the society and make good use of the opportunity given to them to engage in productive venture instead of crime”.

The Controller of Corrections Kano, Magaji Ahmed Abdullahi commended the preventive measures taken by the Controller General of Corrections Jafaru Ahmed in preventing the spread of the Coronavirus across the Custodial Centers nation-wide.

He further thanked the State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for the relentless support and cooperation given to the inmates and staff.

