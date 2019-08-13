Ganduje empowers over 1 million youths in 4 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has empowered over one million youths during his first tenure.

Addressing a press conference in commemoration with World Youth Day yesterday, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Alhaji Abba Anwar, said the beneficiaries were trained in various skills by the state government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anwar said among the empowered youths were 7,000 youth trained on Google Digital, 8,800 operators of various trades who were given N20,000 each as start-up capital for their businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other beneficiaries are 6,600 female small-business operators selected from the 44 local governments and given N15,000 as start-up capitals to boost their respective businesses.

He also listed 4,400 street hawkers, who were given N20,000, 8,000 youth for the Agri-Business/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme, which started with the flag-off of 5,000. The programme targeted 45,000 youths in the state.

“60 young pastoralists were sponsored to Turkey for training on Artificial Insemination. The beneficiaries have completed their training and returned to Kano and would soon be incorporated in the Kano state upcoming RUGA programme.

“Even youth with special needs like blind, deaf, crippled and even Albinos, we have empowered 1,760 for special package of empowerment.”

The governor’s media aid said the state government had spent N258m for the construction of Community Skills and Development Centres at Rumfa College, Kano and Dawakin Tofa respectively.

Similarly, the MAFITA, a DFID programme, had provided the equipment and Master Craft persons for the Centre which started with 360 apprentices.

He said government had also spent N4b for the construction and procurement of modern equipment of an Ultra-Modern Integrated Skills Acquisition Centre at Gurjiya town of Dawkin Kudu local government.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App