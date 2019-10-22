Ganduje celebrates Kwankwaso at 63

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has celebrated his predecessor, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso on his 63rd birthday anniversary.

In a sponsored advertisement on page 41 of Daily Trust on Tuesday, Ganduje wished Kwankwaso many happier returns, praying the Almighty Allah to grant his predecessor good health and prosperity.

“I Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on behalf of myself, the government and the good people of Kano state, wish to congratulate our former Governor and Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso on his 63rd year anniversary.

“While wishing him more returns in future, I pray that Allah Almighty grants him good health and prosperity” Ganduje prayed.

