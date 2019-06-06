Ganduje cancels Hawan Nassarawa, cites security reasons

ADVERTISEMENT

For security reasons, the Kano State Government has cancelled the annual traditional Sallah durbar, Hawan Nassarawa, earlier slated for today.

The cancellation was announced yesterday after a security meeting during which Sallah durbar was reviewed. The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Alhaji Abba Anwar, in a statement, said the council received an intelligence report on the possibility of breach of peace during Sallah durbar.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised that for security reasons, the state government had cancelled Hawan Nassarawa.

He said the Kano Emirate Council had been informed about the development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement said the people of the state had been urged to go about their businesses as necessary measures had been taken to protect their lives and property.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App