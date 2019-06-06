  1. Home
  3. Ganduje cancels Hawan Nassarawa, cites security reasons
Ganduje cancels Hawan Nassarawa, cites security reasons

By Yusha’u A. Ibrahim, Kano   Published Date
Kano donates N10m to EFCC, ICPC, AFN

For security reasons, the Kano State Government has cancelled the annual traditional Sallah durbar, Hawan Nassarawa, earlier slated for today.

The cancellation was announced yesterday after a security meeting during which Sallah durbar was reviewed. The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Alhaji Abba Anwar, in a statement, said the council received an intelligence report on the possibility of breach of peace during Sallah durbar.

He emphasised that for security reasons, the state government had cancelled Hawan Nassarawa.

He said the Kano Emirate Council had been informed about the development.

The statement said the people of the state had been urged to go about their businesses as necessary measures had been taken to protect their lives and property.

