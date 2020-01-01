Ganduje begins payment of N30,600 minimum wage to workers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Joint Public Service Negotiation Council (JNC), Kano State council, has commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for implementing the new minimum wage of N30,600, an amount higher than the nationally-approved wage.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the JNC, Mr Magaji Inuwa, and made available to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

“On behalf of the Executive Council members of the Joint Public Service Negotiation Council (JNC), Kano State council, the Chairman, Mr Hashim Saleh, heartily congratulates all workers for Allah’s mercy to see the New Year.

“We also congratulate the workers for enjoying the fulfilled promise of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, who promptly implemented the new minimum wage of N30,600 which is more than Federal Government’s N30,000,” Inuwa said.

He said the council had never doubted Ganduje’s sincerity to implement the new minimum wage, knowing full well his track record in salary payments without any hitch.

Saleh assured the governor of workers’ readiness to support his administration in their areas of assignment for the overall success of his ‘worker-friendly’ government. (NAN)

