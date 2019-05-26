Ganduje assigns portfolios to 36 new Perm Secs

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has urged the newly sworn-in 36 permanent secretaries to discharge their duties with efficiency, productivity and transparency.

Ganduje made the call on Sunday shortly after the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Ibrahim Mukhtar, administered oath to the 36 newly-appointed permanent secretaries.

The governor said that in line with government policy, the state government made a decision of reshuffling the permanent secretaries that were screened out of the 160 persons that applied for the positions.

Earlier, Barrister Mukhtar had administered the oath of allegiance to the new permanent secretaries.

Ganduje directed the commissioners to hand over their ministries to the newly appointed permanent secretaries on Tuesday, May 28, adding that the secretaries will run the affairs of their various Ministries, Departments and Agencies on probation of three months.

The governor then assigned portfolios to each of the 36 Permanent Secretaries.

