Ganduje assents 2020 budget

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday assented to the 2020 budget of N206,267,759,657 of the state which was earlier passed into law by the state’s House of Assembly.

The budget gives largest share to education followed by health which got 16 percent of the total budget.

He promised that people of the state would start enjoying the budget implementation from January 2020.

