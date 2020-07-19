Ganduje approves shopping mall construction at former Daula Hotel

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano state Executive Council has given approval for the construction of an ultra-modern and Multi-Purpose Shopping Mall at former Daula Hotel premises located at Murtala Muhammad Way, Kano.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, said the approval was given to Mudatex Mudassir and Brothers Ltd, during the council meeting on Friday at the Africa House, Government House, Kano.

The former Daula Hotel, was earlier converted to one of the campuses of Kano University of Science and Technology (KUST) where Hospitality and Tourism school of the institution is situated.

Malam Garba said N490m was also approved for the extension of Shimar Bridge along Karfi-Rano Road to avoid total cut-off of the road due to downpour being recorded during this rainy season.

He added that N338m was also approved by the council as the state counterpart fund for the implementation of the 2020 Health Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Work Plan for improving healthcare delivery.

“Other approvals include the release of funds for the award of contract for the revised estimated cost of N724m for quantity adjust upward of the Dangi Underpass and Flyover; additional walkway, surface drainage, sub base and stone base, reconstruction of Ibrahim Dabo and Bala Borodo roads.

“N27m also approved for the production of two million assorted seedlings for planting at strategic locations and onward distribution to farmers,” he said.

He added that N17m for the production and enrichment planting of 30 hectares at some selected forests in the state with a view to arresting the menace of desert encroachment and other environmental degradation challenges.

Garba also disclosed that N69.2 million was approved as final death benefits for the late Khadi Muhammad Khalil, who died on December 11, 2014.

