Ganduje appoints new commissioner, reshuffles cabinet

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State on Wednesday appointed a new commissioner and redeployed three others to different ministries.

The reshuffling of the cabinet happened after the newly inaugurated commissioner, Idris Garba Unguwar Rimi, took the Oath of Office at the Council meeting, a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, stated.

Rimi is taking over the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, whose erstwhile commissioner, Mu’azu Magaji, was sacked for allegedly celebrating the death of Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the new arrangement, which the governor said takes effect immediately, Mahmud Muhammad Dansantsi was moved from Ministry of Commerce to Ministry of Housing and Transport, while Barrister M.A. Lawan was moved from Ministry of Housing and Transport to Ministry of Justice.

The former commissioner for Justice, Barrister Ibrahim Mukhtar will now head the Ministry of Commerce.

“While calling them to be up and doing, as their past records show, Ganduje urges them to remain committed for the overall development of the state.

