Ganduje appoints heads of govt agencies, departments

Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State ‎has approved the appointment and reappointment of heads of government agencies and departments in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Malam Abba Anwar, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.

Among those appointed are Sheikh Abdalla Pakistan as Chairman of Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board and ‎Dr Aliyu Musa Aliyu as Director-General ‎Kano State Hisbah Board.‎

Anwar said that Dr ‎Halima Rabi’u Abdullahi was appointed as the Executive Secretary, Agency for Mass Education and Alhaji ‎Gali Sadiq as‎ the Managing Director, Kano State Radio Corporation.

According to him, the governor also appointed ‎Dr Ibrahim Bichi as the Executive Secretary, Kano State Library Board and ‎Sagir Sadisu Buhari as the Director-General, Research, Documentation.

Also reappointed were ‎Lawan Sabo, ‎Managing Director, Triumph Publishing Company, ‎Sa’a Ibrahim

Director-General, Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV), Dr Jibrilla Mohammed Managing Director, Kano State Investment and Properties (KSIP)‎.

Others include Alhaji ‎Ibrahim Galadima, Executive Chairman, Kano Sports Council and Mr Sakina Yusuf as Chairperson Kano State Hajj Affairs Tribunal.

The governor commended those that were reappointed for discharging their duties diligently during the first tenure in office and called on all appointees to remain focused in discharging their responsibilities. ‎(NAN)

