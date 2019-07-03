Ganduje appoints Engr Ramat as DG Kano Metropolitan Agency

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the appointment of Engr Abdullahi Garba Ramat as the Director General of Kano Metropolitan Agency with immediate effect.

Ganduje made the appointment of Engr Ramat alongside heads of the state government agencies and departments in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar and made available to the newsmen on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the governor charged the new appointees to make good use of technology in making their assigned responsibilities effective and efficient.

Before his recent appointment, Engr Ramat had contested 2019 election to represent Ungogo/Minjibir Federal Constituency at the national assembly.

Ramat also serves as a co-founder of Ramat Foundation – a humanitarian foundation helping destitute and less privilege persons with both educational materials and medical outreach.

He is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AG Ramat Global Link Electronics – a company that specialized in importing all kind of computers, accessories and computer aided security gadgets.

He obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Bayero University, Kano (BUK) and a Master’s Degree in Electronic and Communications Engineering from JNU Rajasthan State of India.

He equally has a PhD (in view) on Wireless Communication.

