Breaking News
JUST IN: Presidency confirms suspension of Ruga settlement projects
  1. Home
  2. Next Level
  3. Ganduje appoints Engr Ramat as DG Kano Metropolitan Agency
ADVERTISEMENT

Ganduje appoints Engr Ramat as DG Kano Metropolitan Agency

By Bashir Liman, Jos Published Date
Engr Abdullahi Garba Ramat

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the appointment of Engr Abdullahi Garba Ramat as the Director General of Kano Metropolitan Agency with immediate effect.

Ganduje made the appointment of Engr Ramat alongside heads of the state government agencies and departments in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar and made available to the newsmen on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, the governor charged the new appointees to make good use of technology in making their assigned responsibilities effective and efficient.

Before his recent appointment, Engr Ramat had contested 2019 election to represent Ungogo/Minjibir Federal Constituency at the national assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramat also serves as a co-founder of Ramat Foundation – a humanitarian foundation helping destitute and less privilege persons with both educational materials and medical outreach.

He is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AG Ramat Global Link Electronics – a company that specialized in importing all kind of computers, accessories and computer aided security gadgets.

He obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Bayero University, Kano (BUK) and a Master’s Degree in Electronic and Communications Engineering from JNU Rajasthan State of India.

He equally has a PhD (in view) on Wireless Communication.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.