Ganduje appoints Emir Sanusi to chair Kano council of chiefs

Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje has appointed Emir of Kano, HRH Muhammad Sanusi II, to chair Kano State Council of Chiefs.

The appointment takes effect Monday December 9.

A statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, said the appointment was in line with the provisions of Sections 4 (2) (g) and Section 5((1) (2) of the Kano State Emirate Councils Law 2019, which enpoweredd the Governor to makes such appointment.

The governor also directed that the Chairman of the Council shall immediately summon the inaugural meeting of the Council in accordance with the provisions of the Law.

Members of the State Council of Chiefs are all other four first-class emirs of Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Alhaji Dr Tafida Abubakar (Autan Bawo), Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II and Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir.

Also Section 4(2) gives other members as Secretary to the State Government, Commissioner for Local Governments and five Chairmen of Local Government Councils one each from the Local Government Council where the Emir’s palace are situated.

Others according to this Section comprise at least 10 kingmakers, two each from the five emirates mentioned under Section 3(1) of the Law, chief imam of each emirate.

Ganduje also named Alhaji Dalhat Al-Hamsad and Alhaji Auwalu Abdullahi Rano as representatives of business communities in the Council representing their Emirates while representatives of other Emirates would soon be named.

The law also stipulated as members of the Council, a representative from the Police, State Security Service and Civil Defence Corps.

However, the Governor has appointed Alhaji Nasiru Aliko Koki as member of the council while the name of the secretary would be announced.

Section 5(1), (2) of the Law provides that the Chairmanship of the State Council of Chiefs shall be rotational among the five emirs of the emirates, the sequence of which is to be determined by the governor, and the chairman shall serve for two years only.

Ganduje urged all the Council members to utilize the opportunity to serve the people in the state and to strengthen the Emirates and the traditional system of administration in the State in advising the state government, more particularly on security matters.

