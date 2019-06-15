Ganduje appoints Dr Shehu as Kano Head of Service

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has appointed Dr Kabiru Shehu as the State Head of Service.

The appointment is with immediate effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

The appointment was contained in a statement, signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abba Anwar.

Until his appointment, Dr Shehu served as Permanent Secretary at Governor’s office, Office of the Head of Service and Manpower Directorate.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was an Assistant Lecturer with the Kano State College of Arts, Science and Remedial Studies, (CARS) from 1984 and rose to Chief Lecturer in 2001. He was appointed Principal of CARS Kano, from 2002 to 2011.

Shehu was on secondment from Kano state government to Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, where he was appointed as the pioneer Head of Department of Biological Sciences from 2013 to 2017.

Ganduje assured that civil service would continue to thrive under the new Head of Service.

“We always place great priority to the public service. As we are moving to a more IT-based public service,” he said.

He charged the new HoS to continue with the selfless commitment to the service and the state, as he is known for.

Ganduje assured that government would give him all the necessary support for the development of the public service in the state.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App