Ganduje appoints 11 female Permanent Secretaries

The Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has approved the appointment of 11 women as Permanent Secretaries into the state civil service.

A statement by the commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, in Kano on Tuesday said the appointment was in compliance with the National Policy on Women that reserves 30 per cent for women under the affirmative action guidelines.

According to the commissioner, the gesture is also in pursuit of his policy to empower and promote the cause of women in the state.

He said that since inception, the administration had favoured women in the state in terms of appointment and economic empowerment.

Garba reaffirmed the commitment of Ganduje to continue to implement policies and programmes aimed at promoting the cause for women development.

‘’Women will be given their rightful position in the scheme of things as we get set for second term in office in terms of appointment into key positions.

“They will also be given special consideration in empowerment, initiation policies and programmes aimed at improving their livelihood through the strengthening of women related programmes,’’ Garba said.

He further reaffirmed commitment of the government to the cause of women development by ensuring effective collaboration with relevant stakeholders on women development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 36 permanent secretaries were appointed and sworn in by the governor on Sunday, May 26. (NAN)

