Gandu FC wins season fit cup

Gandu Football Club of Gandun Albasa quarters has won the maiden cup competition organized by Season Fit, a sportwear outfit based in Kano.

The competition, according to the organizers, was aimed at keeping the “vibrant youth of Kano” engaged, with the view to keeping them away from being a problem to themselves and to the society.

“It is a common knowledge that an idle mind is devil’s workshop. It is also known that our teeming youths love sports. That is why we decided to come up with this competition to get them engaged,” Abba Sa’id of Season fit has said.

He added that the competition was just a pilot test that will serve as a guide to bigger competitions to come.

Eight teams participated in the competition which were divided into two groups with four teams each. The team with the highest points in each group qualified for the final match.

At the end of the group games Nuru Family FC and Gandu FC finished on top of the two groups which earned them the ticket of the final match that ended 4-3 in favour of Gandu FC, which received the trophy.

Individuals were also awarded for their performances in the competition as Abba Brazil of Gandu FC received the golden boot award for been the highest goal scorer of the competition with six goals.

