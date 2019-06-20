Galaxy Backbone uses fibre, satellites for uninterrupted connectivity to clients

ADVERTISEMENT

Galaxy Backbone has continued to provide connectivity services to Government Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs) across the length and breadth of Nigeria on its 1GOV.ng platform.

According to the company, the preferred mode of connection is fibre. however, in locations where there are no fibre or terrestrial networks, satellite capacity is used. Galaxy has been and continues to obtain the satellite capacity required from its sister agency, NIGCOMSAT. This has given federal government the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of economies of scale and encourage local partnerships.

Galaxy Backbone (GBB) is the Digital and Shared services Infrastructure provider of the federal government.

For over 12 years, this organisation of government has continued to strive towards living its mission being, to drive national development through the provision of pervasive ICT Infrastructure and services to public institutions, underserved communities and other stakeholders.

This mission propels the day to day running of the organisation and how it interacts with institutions, local communities and other stakeholders.

Prior to the existence of Galaxy Backbone (GBB), the provision of technology infrastructure services within public institutions existed in silos and created a lot of duplicity of government services and greatly increased government expense on ICT services. That experience is history now as over 95% of these government establishments now operate under the Galaxy Backbone shared services platform which is secure, less capital intensive and provides a world class service experience to the federal government institutions on its platform.

