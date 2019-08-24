Galadima, other stakeholders set agenda for new sports minister

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, August 21, Sunday Akin Dare, a reputable journalist with over 25 years experience was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to take over from Barrister Solomon Dalung who in the midst of endless troubles made history as the longest serving minister of sports.

Nigerians’ passion for sports is known globally. Consequently, whoever is appointed to preside over the sector is usually exposed. He becomes like a golden fish without a hiding place. Without doubt, the sports terrain is so slippery that ministers hardly last long.

This explains why the turnover of ministers in the sector is quite high. It is on record that from 1960 to date, the ministry of sports has produced 35 ministers. Dare is therefore the 35th minister and a lot is expected from him considering that Nigerian sports is not yet where it should be.

Prior to the appointment of the new sports minister, stakeholders as usual had canvassed for one of their own to be appointed to the position. Unfortunately, their plea fell on deaf ears so they will have to live with a ‘stranger’ for another 48 months, if he survives the murky waters of Nigerian sports.

The new sports minister is therefore expected to hit the ground running because there is so much work to be done. Interestingly, few minutes after he was sworn in, Dare drove straight to his office where he interacted briefly with his key staff and other stakeholders in the sector.

As if he knows the magnitude of task before him, he declared it is time to work for the progress of sports. He also promised to think out of the box to make a difference.

However, to make a difference, there are matters of urgent attention that he must quickly tackle. It is a known fact that his predecessor tried but failed woefully in addressing issues like the endless crisis in the administration of football and other sports federations like basketball; cases of corruption in the sector like the case of monumental corruption involving the NFF president and four of his subordinates, dearth of sports facilities and other sundry problems.

Undoubtedly, he will be facing a tricky assignment but some sports stakeholders have magnanimously lent a helping hand in form of agenda setting and advice on how he will navigate through the knotty issues that had consumed some of his predecessors.

First to speak to Trust Sports was a renowned sports administrator and one of the Patrons of the Nigeria Olympics Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima who said the new minister must quickly settle down because the tasks before him are enormous.

He said “To be honest, we have never met and I don’t know much about the new minister of sports but one thing I know about sports is that it is one sector that every average Nigerian is very much aware of activities there.

“I therefore expect the new minister to also have some ideas about what is going on in the sector. My only hope and prayer is that he should quickly settle down to study the situation on ground.

“He has to look at what was done by his predecessors, look into some panel reports, look into what might have happened before now that took our sports several miles back ward so that he will be properly guided on how to run the ministry

“Of course the ministry has been through some turmoil over the years. The frequent turnover of ministers has been alarming and a source of concern to many people. In the past, ministers have not been able to settle down before they were either removed or moved elsewhere.

“Apart from Solomon Dalung who spent four years to emerge the longest serving sports minister, no minister had spent more than two years in the sports ministry, that has always affected the operations in that ministry,” he said.

Galadima also said for the new minister to succeed, he must consult widely but wisely so that he is not misled by some self serving sports administrators.

“He has to be very cautious about the kind of advice he receives from people who might be there to take advantage of his not been conversant with the sector to advise him wrongly.

“He should consult far and wide in trying to get advice not necessarily from those who are always seen around. There are those whose faces are so familiar and people might expect that they will be helpful but they may be the source of the problems and not the solution.

“The sector has been through so many crises that we need some peace. He should see how he can bring peace to the sector, not only in football but other associations that are having one crisis or the other. Football is more pronounced but some other associations are not spared.

“It is also important for him to show transparency in all his financial dealings. Once he is transparent and open in the way funds meant for sports development are utilised, more corporate bodies will be willing to partner with the ministry.

“Already, he made me happy when he made the statement that the ministry’s budget will be prepared and submitted early. That has been one of the sore areas. There is always crash programmes. But if a budget capturing everything is prepared in good time, it will go a long way in solving most of the financial crisis faced before, during and after international competitions,” he said.

On his part, a former member of the House of Representatives from Plateau State and proprietor of defunct Jos City Raiders FC, Hon. Lumumba Dah Adeh said the new sports minister is sound, pragmatic and diligent so if he is open to good advices, he will make a difference.

He also said one of the things the new minister should do quickly is to find a way to bring lasting peace to the sector.

“Well, unlike previous appointments to the office of the minister of Youth and Sports, where we have people without sporting background, having difficulties settling down and mastering the beat, the case of Sunday Dare, by my estimation is going to be slightly different.

“One, he is a journalist. A sound one at that and he is a very pragmatic and practical person. I know him to be sound in his mind and he applies himself completely to whatever he sets to do.

“So I believe that Sunday will take a very short time to study the ministry, the beat and from there, there will be no stopping him.

“If I will advise him, I think any advice any stakeholder will give him is to settle all the feuds in the sector. All the associations, football, basketball and the rest so that there will be relative peace in the system.

“He must also ensure that funds meant for competitions are released in good time. Often times it affects the performance of our athletes when funds are not released timely for preparations and participation in international championships,” he said.

A sports enthusiast and former chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on sports, Hon. Godfrey Gaiya also said the new sports minister should give priority attention to grassroots sports development.

He also charged him give equal attention to all sporting federations and ensure that federations submit on regular basis their programmes for sports development.

“It is obvious he will be in charge of sports and youth development. The two go together always. The greatest beneficiaries of sports are the young ones. So we expect him to use his office to develop the youths through sports. He should maximally expose them to diverse sporting activities

“And to achieve this, he must liaise with the ministry of education so there will be synergy between the two ministries in encouraging secondary schools sports and also primary schools, if possible.

“The minister must make a deliberate policy to develop sports at the grassroots, we know that is where the raw talents are hiding or hidden. So he has to strengthen the department of technical development in the sports ministry.

“In those days we used to have coaches being sent from the ministries to the institutions to discover and recommend talents to more professional bodies for development,” he noted.

Gaiya also said over concentration on football has contributed greatly to underdevelopment of other sports so the minister should pay equal attention to all the sports federations.

“There should be no over concentrate on a particular sport like all ministers do for football. He must look at other sports that are played and see how they can be developed to meet international standard.

“Sports federations should be encouraged to submit on regular basis their programmes on sports development and not on competitions to the minister for vetting, proper co-ordination and harmonization.

“Last but by no means the least, he must open his doors to knowledgeable stakeholders in the sector for advice and inputs. No man knows it all, particularly the new man who is not a known name in sports,” he concluded.

